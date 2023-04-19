WATCH: First Honor Flight of 2023 returns to CVG
Honor Flights send local veterans to Washington, D.C. free of charge.
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first Honor Flight of the year sent Cincinnati-area veterans to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
The veterans had an opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they fought.
They returned to a warm welcome at CVG Airport Tuesday night around 10 p.m.
