WATCH: First Honor Flight of 2023 returns to CVG

Honor Flights send local veterans to Washington, D.C. free of charge.
Honor Flight attendees return to CVG Airport.
Honor Flight attendees return to CVG Airport.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first Honor Flight of the year sent Cincinnati-area veterans to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The veterans had an opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they fought.

They returned to a warm welcome at CVG Airport Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

