WATCH: First Honor Flight of 2023 returns to CVG

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first Honor Flight of the year sent Cincinnati-area veterans to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The veterans had an opportunity to visit the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they fought.

They returned to a warm welcome at CVG Airport Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

I am told the ✈️ has landed! The bagpipes are starting to play here at CVG.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Q2zWFetQDf — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) April 19, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.