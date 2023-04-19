Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Woman gives birth in basement to avoid arrest, child services, police say

Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges...
Arrielle Tomlinson, 38, was arrested on an active warrant in Indiana. She is facing charges that include neglect of a dependent.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after police say she was found with an active warrant and drugs while carrying her newborn child.

WFIE reports that 38-year-old Arrielle Tomlinson was found Tuesday night with a baby who was only wearing a diaper and loosely wrapped in a blanket.

Police said Tomlinson told them she had given birth to the child in the basement at her home on March 31.

She reportedly didn’t go to the hospital because she was hiding from the Indiana Department of Child Services as the agency already had her other child.

According to police, Tomlinson had been staying at different places with her newborn over the last few weeks so they couldn’t find her.

When Tomlinson was told she was under arrest, police said she began to yell and would not let go of the baby. Officers said it took more than 45 minutes to get the infant and place her into custody.

Arresting officers said they also found about 1.4 grams of methamphetamine in her pocket.

Tomlinson is facing charges that include failure to appear, meth possession, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio teen dies attempting TIkTok challenge
Ohio boy, 13, dies attempting TikTok challenge
The Forest Hills School District superintendent said there has been information going around...
Turpin High School employee put on leave as district investigates allegations
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Teen identified in Cincinnati homicide investigation
A 47-year-old Covington man who went missing last week was found dead early Tuesday, police...
Missing Covington man found dead
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase signs autographs for fans at the NFL football team's training...
Fans outraged after Ja’Marr Chase look-a-like signs autographs at Kings Island

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
The Boy Scouts of America are starting to pay out the $2.4 billion settlement to sexual abuse...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan in effect; appeals likely go on
Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test; investigation underway
Former President Donald Trump, left, reacts as he leaves his apartment building in New York,...
Trump likely won’t attend trial over rape claim, lawyer says
Teresa Poulin (right) disputes a Highland County coroner's report quoting her as saying her...
Ex-wife of suspect killed by sergeant says she never told coroner he wanted to die suicide-by-cop