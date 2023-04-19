Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman’s dogs will be humanely euthanized and she will spend two years in jail for child endangerment charges.

Cassie Thierauf, 38, was living in a duplex in Lebanon where the incident took place.

Warren County court documents say she lived on one side of the home and the 6-year-old and her family lived on the other side.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the 38-year-old and another person were in the backyard allegedly doing drugs, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

When the family came outside, the 6-year-old’s mother began to videotape Thierauf, Fornshell explained.

The prosecutor said an argument began, and eventually, the mother went inside to call the police.

While this was happening, the 6-year-old, her sister, and a neighbor girl were in the front yard of the home playing, Fornshell said.

The 6-year-old’s father spoke in court Wednesday about what he says happened that August day.

“She called two dogs to attack four little girls who were out front,” the father said in court. “My 6-year-old, mauled by two of them while she stood there on her front porch watching.”

In a video provided by police, officers say Thierauf can be heard telling the girl’s mother, “Your kids shouldn’t have f***** with me and my dogs.”

Thierauf pleaded guilty to child-endangering charges as part of her plea agreement, but at the same time, denied the allegations made against her.

“I would never use my dogs in a malicious or threatening type of way towards anybody,” Thierauf told the judge. “This all occurred because I didn’t shut my front door.”

The six-year-old girl had to undergo multiple emergency surgeries after suffering bites to her head and body, Lebanon police said.

The judge said he did not believe Thierauf and sentenced her to two years in jail with the possibility of two years probation after she is released.

The dogs will be humanely put down since they are considered contraband in the case.

