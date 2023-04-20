Afroman, deputies to discuss lawsuit via phone call Thursday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The rapper known as Afroman and a handful of Adams County deputies will be meeting over the phone Thursday morning about a lawsuit filed against the artist.

Deputies claim Afroman, whose legal name is Joseph Forman, invaded their privacy and that they should receive money from all merchandise the rapper is currently selling, according to the lawsuit that was filed in March.

This all stems back to Summer 2022 when the Adams County Sheriff’s Department raided Afroman’s home with a probable cause search warrant.

Deputies believed there was evidence of kidnapping and drug trafficking on the rapper’s property, according to the lawsuit.

While Afroman was not home at the time of the raid, he did watch it all unfold with his home security cameras, he said.

RELATED: “$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid”

He was never charged and items that deputies took were returned a few months later.

That August raid became the center of Afroman’s latest album. Fans can buy shirts and other swag with images of those deputies’ faces on them. This is when the lawsuit came into play.

The attorney for the deputies says his clients have gotten numerous threats from Afroman’s fans for doing their job.

However, Afroman says he can legally use those images because they were taken on his home surveillance and he is using all the money for merchandise to repair what was damaged from that raid.

Both parties are expected to meet at 8:30 a.m.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.