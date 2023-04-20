‘Compromised’ former deputy sentenced for smuggling drugs into jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Hamilton County corrections officer was sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling marijuana into the jail.

Jason Robinson, 23, appeared in court Thursday, where Judge Wende Cross announced the sentencing.

A little more than a year ago, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey held a press conference to announce Robinson’s arrest.

She explained that her office was tipped off by jail deputies that someone, later identified as Robinson, was bringing drugs into the facility.

Robinson was “compromised” by an inmate, McGuffey said in April of 2022.

On Thursday, as Robinson stood at the podium, Judge Cross said the 23-year-old abused his position of trust.

“It saddens me that as a young man with a very, very bright future, that you would abuse your position,” Judge Cross said.

Clyde Bennett II, who represented Robinson, said in court that his client has accepted responsibility for his actions.

Robinson apologized to his family, his church and many others when given the chance to speak in court Thursday.

“I made a decision,” he said, “that’s probably going to cost me my life at this point.”

Robinson pleaded guilty in March to felony charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a governmental facility and trafficking in marijuana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.