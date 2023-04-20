Contests
Covington little library vandalized for second time in months

‘I don’t understand why anybody would want to do something like this.’
By Simone Jameson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Neighbors in Covington are upset after a long-standing little library was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

The incident was caught on camera, and now police are searching for those seen in that video footage.

Chad Renow says he was getting ready to restock the supply of books in the little library outside his home on Parkway Avenue when he saw the damage.

“It’s hurtful,” Renow said. “It’s something I hoped would benefit people, and that people would enjoy and take community ownership of.”

Renow opened the little library in 2018 drawing on his love for books. Community members can take and deposit books in the small sidewalk-adjacent compartment free of charge. Renow replenishes the book selection with books and resources that he pays for himself.

“It’s just whatever I can usually get,” Renow said. “The hardware, I had to buy that, and the plexiglass was something I had to buy.”

Now the door is broken and the plexiglass is shattered.

Renow’s surveillance camera caught the criminal in the act shortly before 7 a.m. >

“I don’t understand why anybody would want to do something like this,” Renow said. “It served no benefit to damage it, and it helped out the community so much.”

Renow says it’s not the first time this has happened. The little library was vandalized in November of last year. He waited four months to reopen it.

“They broke the glass as well, but I also had 3-D printed a holder for bookmarks that they also stole out of here,” he said of the November vandalism.

Renow initially planned to provide other items, like DVDs and video games. Now he’s having second thoughts.

“If people can’t respect it with basically books and magazines in there, I can’t trust people with putting these other items in,” he said.

Renow speculates the damage was done by a juvenile acting out.

“I would like them to come forward and help repair and replace it,” he said. “You know, see this get back up and running the way it’s supposed to. Hopefully we can get this all solved.”

