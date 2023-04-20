Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fire Weather Warning, formerly known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for the entire FOX19 viewing area.

The warning will last through Thursday evening. Rain and cooler weather is on the way Friday.

What does a Red Flag Warning mean?

The warning is issued when unusually warm temperatures conspire with unusually dry air. Gusty winds and dry ground mass (plants, etc.) mean the conditions are just right for fires—and not just fires, but fires that can rapidly spread and become dangerous.

Red Flag Warnings are usually only issued during the spring and fall fire weather seasons: Feb. 15-April 30; and OCt. 1-Dec. 15.

What is a Red Flag Warning? (NWS)

The International Association of Fire Chiefs advises against using lawn mowers in dry vegetation.

Drivers should never drive in dry tall grass, as the underside of cars is hot and can easily ignite grasses from the exhaust muffler, per IAFG.

Don’t throw cigarettes or matches on the side of the road, because they can start fires.

Additionally, the National Weather Service offers the following Red Flag Warning advice:

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire;

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch;

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it; and

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

