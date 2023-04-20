Ex-wife of suspect killed by sergeant says she never told coroner he wanted to die suicide-by-cop

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The ex-wife of a suspect killed by a Highland County sheriff’s sergeant after a chase last summer is disputing a coroner’s report quoting her saying her late husband “wanted to have a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

“It’s not true. I did not say that,” Teresa Poulin tells FOX19 NOW.

“Don’t put words in my mouth to make your case. I know what he did was wrong. But don’t try to put words in my mouth. That just blows my mind.”

She said she is willing to take a polygraph test if necessary: “I would do it. I just want the truth to come out. This has just set my world upside down.”

This is the latest in several new developments as a special prosecutor at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office pursues a reckless homicide charge against Highland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan “Dustin” Malone for the July 2022 shooting death of 58-year-old Richard Poulin despite the county coroner ruling it a suicide.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery told FOX19 NOW he used Teresa Poulin’s statement to his investigator just hours after her ex-husband’s death as a key piece of evidence that, along with the other evidence gathered by his office, ultimately led him to rule Richard Poulin’s death a suicide.

The coroner says he believes Richard Poulin wanted to die and in a manner known as “suicide by cop.”

Her statement to the coroner’s investigator is especially important because, beyond that, according to the coroner’s investigator’s notes and other public records related to this case reviewed by FOX19 NOW, there is no direct evidence Poulin wanted to die suicide by cop.

FOX19 NOW uncovered the coroner’s suicide ruling after Malone changed his mind at the last minute and pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on March 23.

Malone planned to plead no contest in exchange for probation and no jail time in a deal with the state, but that fell apart just before the hearing, according to his attorney, Joshua Engel.

Engel wouldn’t say what killed the deal, so FOX19 NOW looked closer into the case, which included interviewing the coroner and obtaining a copy of Poulin’s death certificate.

The coroner said Pouliin’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound to his neck from Malone’s gun. Alcohol intoxication also is partially to blame, he added.

Poulin’s blood alcohol level was 0.202, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to his death certificate shows.

The other significant conditions contributing to Poulin’s death but not resulting in the underlying causes are listed on the death certificate as: “Suicidal ideation of dying in a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

The coroner revealed in a report to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation that Poulin’s ex-wife is the one who disclosed that to his investigator, which she is now disputing.

The coroner’s investigator, Dr. Jim McKown, an oral surgeon, contacted her because she was listed as one of Poulin’s next of kin and was the registered owner of the pickup truck he was driving when he fled deputies.

“He foretold his own death to ex-wife Teresa Poulin,” the coroner wrote in the 6-page report.

It also states:

“Richard Poulin planned to go out in a big way with a final confrontation with law enforcement personnel.”

FOX19 NOW obtained a copy of the report via a public record request to the coroner. It has since become part of the public court records.

It says Teresa Poulin lent her ex-husband her truck that night. The report also states she told the coroner’s investigator Dr. Jim McKown, who is an oral surgeon, that he drank heavily on the weekends, and was known by her to be an abuser of illegal drugs,” the coroner wrote.

“He stated that he wanted to have a final confrontation with law enforcement. She was correct regarding intoxication but incorrect about a variety of drugs as we found only one, alcohol.

“She made an admission against interest as she would have a self-interest to conceal these facts from us, as lending a truck to a man with substance abuse issues is criminal wrongful entrustment and with suicidality is potential civil wrongful death liability, not to mention poor judgment, and she actually admitted to a crime by confessing this. However, her honesty on these points is appreciated and is of great help in analyzing the case.”

The coroner tells FOX19 NOW he stands by his ruling and notes he’s never had a case overturned.

He said he thinks it would be a good idea for Teresa Poulin and McKown to both take polygraphs to help settle the issue.

McKown called her between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 17, 2022, according to a copy of the investigator’s notes reviewed by FOX19 NOW.

McKown’s notes state Teresa Poulin told him during that early morning phone call:

She was “not surprised” to hear her ex-husband was dead.

He drank heavily on weekends.

He had a “difficult temper” and was always in trouble with law enforcement personnel.

“He was known by her to be an abuser of illegal drugs.”

“She stated that he wanted to have a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

“It’s a compelling piece of evidence,” Beery said of the “final confrontation” portion of her interview.

He tells FOX19 NOW he thinks she spoke more freely with his investigator than BCI.

“We were the first ones to talk to her. It was a candid discussion after she woke up. She flipped back. I only know that this is what she said (to the investigator). It tells me something about her character that she switched her story.”

Teresa Poulin says the coroner has it all wrong.

The couple was married 21 years before divorcing in 2021. They have been living separately (she’s in Columbus, he’s was in Highland County) and still was when he died, she notes, so she would have no way of knowing if he drank heavily on just the weekends and would not have told anyone that.

She stressed that she didn’t loan him the pickup truck. It was his “work truck,” she says, that he drove while they were married and kept once they were divorced.

She continued to keep the registration in her name each year, she said, because they helped each other out from time to time despite being divorced.

In exchange for her continuing to register the truck in her name, she says, he paid her car insurance as well as the insurance on the truck.

FOX19 NOW asked her if he had a valid license at the time of his death and she said she did not know.

He did not, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Other state records show he served time in a state prison for a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

“Based on what I can see, he would have been under a suspension on July 16, 2022,” wrote Lindsay Bohrer, ODPS spokeswoman, in an email Wednesday to FOX19 NOW. “He has several cases which are open.”

Since Poulin is dead, she said, his driving record “no longer displays any information for the public.”

State records do show Poulin was issued an identification card on Aug. 27, 2021, that would have expired on Aug. 14, 2029.

Richard Poulin, 58, was accidentally shot by Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone after fleeing Malone and other deputies in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022 (WXIX)

Poulin ran a stop sign in the pickup truck at US 62 and Ervin Road shortly after midnight on July 17, 2022, according to the coroner’s report.

He fled from Malone and other deputies, leading them on a 9-mile, 13-minute-long high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Highland County, court records show.

The truck finally stopped after driving through two sets of stop sticks at different locations in Hillsboro.

Poulin did not get out of the truck, which had legally dark-tinted windows, according to the coroner’s report to BCI, and the deputies did not know at that time whether he was armed (he was not).

The truck lurched forward just before he was shot, leading deputies to believe he was attempting to flee again, a sheriff’s report shows. The coroner’s report also makes reference to this.

Malone had his gun in one hand and baton in the other when he used the baton to shatter the window of Poulin’s pickup truck - and the gun accidentally went off, his attorney has said.

Highland County Sheriff Donald Barrera requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate because it was an officer-involved fatal shooting.

The Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested the appointment of a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Pierson was appointed. He handles all of the officer-involved critical incidents including shootings for the Attorney General’s Office and BCI investigates these shootings upon request by the law enforcement agency.

Malone is now under house arrest and faces an August trial date.

Under the conditions of his house arrest, he is only permitted to leave home to go to work, church, medical appointments, and his children’s school activities.

On March 24, the day after his first court appearance in the case, Maloen was notified by the sheriff he would be put on an unpaid leave of absence effective two days later, on March 26, according to records in his personnel file.

Malone quit the following week. He joined the sheriff’s office in 1998.

The case returns to court next for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

If convicted, Malone, 44, faces up to three years in prison and would no longer be able to carry a gun. His attorney has told FOX19 NOW Malone no longer wants to be in law enforcement after this traumatic experience.

The married father works now for a package delivery company to make ends meet.

Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone appeared in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to a reckless homicide charge in Richard Poulin's July 17, 2022 shooting death. Shortly after the hearing, FOX19 NOW reported the county coroner actually ruled Poulin's death a suicide back on Feb. 16, 2023. (WXIX)

Now that Malone and his attorney know Poulin’s cause of death was ruled a suicide, not a homicide, they filed a motion last week asking the judge to dismiss the criminal case.

The coroner’s suicide ruling “would prevent the state from proving, beyond a reasonable doubt, that any actions by (Malone) - no matter how reckless - were the proximate cause of the alleged victim’s death. A trial in this situation would be a waste of resources and inconsistent with the ends of justice,” the motion to dismiss states.

Malone’s attorney also requested an evidentiary hearing and says he wants to question the coroner under oath on the witness stand.

Earlier this week, his attorney filed another court record seeking more exculpatory evidence (evidence that might help Malone) from the state.

Judge Coss has instructed the special prosecutor to respond to the motion by Monday and also scheduled another hearing Tuesday to address some of the defense’s evidence requests.

Engel has told FOX19 NOW he’s “disappointed” the special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office handling this case didn’t disclose the coroner’s suicide ruling during plea deal discussions.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office was not required by the constitution to give us this information before formal charges were filed,” Malone’s attorney acknowledged.

“However, we think it probably should have been disclosed in the interest of justice and fairness. This information would have certainly aided Sgt. Malone in making a knowing and intelligent decision to enter into plea negotiations.”

Engel declined to comment this week when we told him Poulin’s ex-wife told us she never told the coroner her ex-husband “wanted to have a final confrontation with law enforcement.”

Citing ongoing criminal proceedings, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has declined to comment about the coroner’s suicide ruling, and most recently, the defense’s motion to dismiss the reckless homicide charge.

Any responses will be filed with the court,” Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, wrote an email to FOX19 NOW earlier this month.

So far, the state has not filed any, according to the latest court records Wednesday afternoon.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen, the former Hamilton County prosecutor, continues to tell us he’s never seen a case like this.

He reiterated that on Wednesday when we told him the suspect’s ex-wife is now disputing the coroner’s suicide-by-cop conclusion based on her alleged remarks.

“That’s a problem and it probably would be in everybody’s best interest if she took a polygraph,” Allen said.

“It could be a headache at trial but as I sit here now, I can’t think of any other way to resolve this. It sounds like she’s adamant she didn’t say it and the coroner says she did, so it’s gotta be resolved somehow.“

