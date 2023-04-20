Firefighter hospitalized battling house fire in Northside area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire engulfed a home in the Northside area Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5 p.m. for the house fire on Hamilton Avenue near Rockford Place, according to Cincinnati Police and Fire Dispatch.

BREAKING: A home on Hamilton Ave caught fire. CFD says the woman inside and her three dogs escaped without injury. $75k in estimated damage. Hamilton Ave remains closed south of Hillcrest Rd. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NQhU3UTZDU — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) April 20, 2023

Hamilton Avenue is currently closed in the area.

Two adults and their three pets live in the home. Everyone inside including the pets escaped safely, according to firefighters at the scene.

A firefighter is hospitalized with a “heart issue” related to exertion. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.

CFD estimates the damage at around $75,000.

