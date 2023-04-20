Contests
Firefighter hospitalized battling house fire in Northside area

First responders at the scene of a house fire on Hamilton Avenue.
First responders at the scene of a house fire on Hamilton Avenue.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire engulfed a home in the Northside area Thursday evening.

The call came in around 5 p.m. for the house fire on Hamilton Avenue near Rockford Place, according to Cincinnati Police and Fire Dispatch.

Hamilton Avenue is currently closed in the area.

Two adults and their three pets live in the home. Everyone inside including the pets escaped safely, according to firefighters at the scene.

A firefighter is hospitalized with a “heart issue” related to exertion. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.

CFD estimates the damage at around $75,000.

[Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?]

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

