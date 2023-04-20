LIST: 7 Tri-State events to celebrate the 53rd Earth Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While some argue Earth Day is every day, the official international holiday is set for Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than with local events?

Founded on April 22, 1970, Earth Day is an annual event that is dedicated to environmental education.

Here is a list of seven Earth Day events happening all around the Tri-State.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can attend a free Earth Day celebration at Summit Park hosted by the Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition.

This community event invites non-profit organizations, businesses, government agencies and people from all over the Tri-State to promote environmentalism and sustainability.

According to the coalition’s website, over 8,000 people typically attend with more than 100 exhibits and vendors there.

People can also apply to be volunteers.

Earth Day Weekend at Rowe Woods will be a weekend filled with artists and the three R’s: Reuse, reduce and recycle.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prices vary based on age and membership:

All members: Free

$10 for adults

65 years or older/Active Military: $8

Children 4-12: $6

Children 3 years old and younger: Free

Pets: $3

Northern Kentucky’s largest Earth Day event is happening Saturday at the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants can enjoy free entertainment, along with the various food and drinks sold by vendors.

Special guests will be in attendance, including the Northern Kentucky Beekeepers, the Fort Thomas Tree Commission, Home Depot and Springcreek Farm.

People can also bring their old electronics and other items that are not accepted by Rumpke to be recycled.

Help clean up Winton Woods and Winton Lake Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Great Parks has been hosting this event for over 30 years where volunteers clean up litter around the area.

Volunteers will receive a free food truck voucher for helping and “Protect Your Wild” swag.

As of now, more than 200 people are expected to attend.

It is required for people to pre-register to volunteer, but not for the 11 a.m. festivities.

Sleepy Bee’s College Hill location is turning one year older on Sunday, and to celebrate, they are inviting the community and local vendors to come and enjoy their “B” Day.

The popular local breakfast and brunch spot will have lite bites from 4-5:30 p.m. and live music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Patrick’s Park.

Additionally, there will be a few fun activities for kids and a toast announcing some big news.

People can reserve a spot for free with this link.

Barefoot Hippie Homestead, a sustainability retail store and herbal apothecary, is hosting Earth Day at Miller Ecological Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

This family-friendly event will allow people to get their hands a little dirty - literally.

Activities include a potted native tree giveaway, a lesson on plant growth, a trail walk and kids can learn to pot marigolds.

Participants are encouraged to bring lunch and water bottles.

The City of Fort Wright is looking for volunteers to help with Saturday’s annual community clean-up day.

Volunteers will meet at City Hall at 9 a.m. to receive a trash bag and a free t-shirt. Organizers will distribute a list of areas that will need to have litter picked up.

Fort Wright crews will collect the bags of litter throughout the day.

Boxed lunches from Texas Roadhouse will be provided as well.

To RSVP, email Public Works Director Jeff Bethel at jbethell@fortwright.com.

