Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as William Gross, Frank O'Brien and Kerry O'Brien.(Family photo, US Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s navy has suspended a search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast, the U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A Coast Guard statement said that Mexican forces and U.S. assets had searched about 200,000 square nautical miles, an area larger than California, and had found no sign of the missing people or the boat.

The three Americans — Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross — were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound” when they were last heard from on April 4, officials have said.

They reported being near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico, at the time. The three had planned to stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula before proceeding to San Diego.

The Coast Guard has said marinas in Baja California had not reported seeing the vessel.

