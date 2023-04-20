Contests
New NKU exhibit aims to dispel sexual assault myths

The “What Were You Wearing” exhibit was created to end the victim-blaming mentality sometimes associated with sexual assault victims.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new exhibit will open next week at Northern Kentucky University hoping to dispel a myth about sexual assault.

“We shouldn’t be blaming victims,” says Norse Violence Prevention Center Project Director Sammi Murrell, “We should be holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

Murrell is putting the finishing touches on an exhibit at Northern Kentucky University.

It’s called “What Were You Wearing,” and it is created to end the victim-blaming mentality sometimes associated with sexual assault victims.

A similar exhibit has been displayed at the United Nations Headquarters and other universities.

Murrell requested stories of assault from the NKU community asking them to describe what they were wearing when the assault occurred.

The community responded in a big way - submitting 27 different examples.

In some cases, the victim sent in their own clothing. Murrell remembers opening one of the packages they received.

“You couldn’t fit the hanger on the t-shirt,” Murrell remembers, “And it was a moment that you had to stop and think about how powerful these stories are and also how much what someone is wearing has nothing to do with the violence that has occurred.”

Murrell says the exhibit is for anyone to see and hopefully walk away a better ally to victims.

“I think for survivors, I want a really big takeaway to be that it’s not your fault,” explains Murrell. “I think a lot of the myths, like when people ask questions like ‘what were you wearing, or were you drinking, were you in an unsafe spot? did you say no?’ Those statements, those myths, are used to make survivors feel like it’s their fault. For survivors, they know it’s not their fault, and there are people who want to help and that they’re not alone.”

The exhibit begins April 24 at the Steely Library on NKU’s campus during normal hours and is open to the public. It is located on the 3rd-floor alcove and is free.

You can see the hours and the virtual exhibit here.

