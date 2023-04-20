Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati boy arrested for killing CPS student

Video from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old is under arrest for causing the death of a 16-year-old early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting reported on Strand Lane in Winton Hills around 1:50 a.m.

They found Brandon Burton, 16, unresponsive suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police and the coroner’s office.

The CPD Homicide Unit on Thursday arrested an unnamed 15-year-old in connection with Burton’s death.

Burton was a former student at Lighthouse School, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

He is the fourth juvenile homicide victim in Cincinnati in 2023, according to city data.

By this time in 2022, the city had seen two homicides with juvenile victims, six in 2021 and none in either 2019 or 2020.

Juvenile homicides spiked in 2021 (16) and 2022 (11), representing significant increases above historical norms.

There have been 13 homicides overall in Cincinnati this year. It’s the lowest year-to-date number since 2019 and half what the city saw year-to-date in each of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

