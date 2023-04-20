Price of Protection: NKY school district, town work together to provide free school resource officers

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - Some school districts are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars each for school resource officers, but there are six districts in the Tri-State that do not pay a dime.

Fort Thomas Independent Schools is one of the school districts that get their school resource officers (SRO) for free from either the city, township, or a local sheriff’s office.

Not having to pay for the protection allows the district’s budget to remain focused on education-based line items, but it did require some adjustments from the city to make the program possible.

It has been five years since Fort Thomas Police placed an SRO inside the halls of the school at no cost to the district.

“[In] 2018, we discussed, they discussed, a lot of that and it was determined just to go ahead and let’s get it moving and we went ahead and funded it,” Fort Thomas City Manager Matt Kremer explains.

The city says this service makes sense.

The school buildings are filled with hundreds of students and staff who live in this community.

“Part of it is, yeah, we’re helping the schools, but the school is the city, right?” says Kremer. “All the students that are there are citizens. So, it’s not like we’re helping out and inappropriately using tax funds. It’s appropriate because the whole population is our residents, so it makes sense for us to be helping out in that way as well.”

Kremer is a former police officer and the man best suited to know the ups and downs of this relationship from a city and police perspective.

While protecting the schools is a top priority, Fort Thomas is pulling an officer off the streets and areas that could otherwise need attention.

Kremer says the constant resource within the schools allows the other patrol officers to remain focused on the rest of the community.

“That person handles all school events,” says Kremer. “So, typically before we had a person to come off the street anyway to handle it, so in reality, service wise it was kind of a wash because they handle all the school investigations, all the calls that would normally pull an officer off the street. They were able to just readjust their patrol plan so it didn’t cost us any more money but service was about the same.”

RELATED: A look at Tri-State schools’ safety budgets | Which school pays the highest cost per resource officer | What Middletown City Schools pays annually for resource office

Without the concern of cost for a school resource officer, Fort Thomas Independent Schools says they have been able to add additional measures to keep children safe.

“There are many elements that go into making sure our students are safe,” explains Fort Thomas Superintendent Brian Robinson. “We’ve made significant investments in expanding the number of counselors that we have at each of our schools, making sure that our facilities have improved in terms of the safety within, safety vestibules, doors, installation of cameras, training of our staff.”

Fort Thomas is a smaller district with fewer resource officer needs, but larger jurisdictions have made this model work as well.

The City of Cincinnati Police Department provides SROs at no cost to Cincinnati Public Schools.

While the Fort Thomas Independent Schools district may not pay into the program, the police department is still getting something out of this deal.

“There are a lot of benefits for the city,” says Kremer. “So, when we do have cases involving students or students’ families, that SRO is very familiar with the students. They get to know the students. It really helps with investigations when we have missing children, when we have runaways, even domestics that SRO is contacted a lot so we can kind of understand the family dynamics and really help the family and help the student a lot better so there’s a lot of benefits to having our own officer in the schools when it comes to things like that.”

If you are curious about what your school district is paying for school resource officers, you cand the complete list below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.