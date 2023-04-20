Rain and cooler weather on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ENTIRE FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a FIRE WEATHER WARNING until 8 p.m. Relative humidity will be as low as 20 percent and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour may cause any open flames to quickly spread. Any fires that develop on Thursday will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

It has officially been the warmest day so far this year with a high of 81 as of 3:30pm. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts as high as 30mph.

Clouds increase overnight Thursday into Friday morning as overnight lows fall only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The Friday morning commute looks quiet with variably cloudy skies but rain showers will be moving in from the west and moving east later in the morning.

Showers will be possible in western portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in southeast Indiana near mid morning Friday and continue to move eastward through the late morning hours. Expect most of our rain chances after noon on Friday. Scattered light showers under mostly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day Friday as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy conditions.

Moderate to even locally heavy rain will be in the tri-state Friday night into Saturday morning, dumping anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall in the tri-state. This may lead to ponding roadways and some disruptions for anyone traveling on Saturday morning. Lingering lighter showers will be expected for Saturday morning into the early afternoon before cooler and drier air moves in.

Saturday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s with lows falling back in the 30s, though frost is unlikely Saturday night thanks to continuing breezy conditions.

Sunday is the coolest day of the extended forecast with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by a night with frost and lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures moderate early next week, but opportunities for morning frost and mild afternoons are expected through the middle of next week.

