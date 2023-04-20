Residents told to avoid the area as standoff underway in Dearborn County

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
GUILFORD, Ind. (WXIX) - A standoff with law enforcement has the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office advising people to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office said there is “heavy police activity” around the Main Street area in downtown.

Residents already in the area are advised to stay inside.

Anyone not in the area is asked to avoid Main Street in downtown Guilford.

