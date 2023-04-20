Residents told to avoid the area as standoff underway in Dearborn County

GUILFORD, Ind. (WXIX) - A standoff with law enforcement has the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office advising people to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office said there is “heavy police activity” around the Main Street area in downtown.

Residents already in the area are advised to stay inside.

Anyone not in the area is asked to avoid Main Street in downtown Guilford.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.