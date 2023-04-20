Police tie rash of armed robberies plaguing Cincinnati suburbs to same suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Norwood police on Thursday released security footage of a suspect in several robberies who’s accused of pistol whipping the clerks on duty.

The suspect is 54-year-old Byron Harrington, police say.

He was arrested Tuesday at a Fairfield hotel and is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $500,000 bond.

Byron Harrington is accused of multiple robberies in Hamilton County, police say. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The armed robberies began on Jan. 19 at the Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue.

“Mr. Harrington, early that morning, he laid wait just outside of the Marathon, waiting for the store to open,” Northside Police Det. Brad Chapman said. “Once the clerk arrived there and got the store opened, Mr. Harrington then stormed the building and brandished a silver firearm to the clerk and forced him to open the safe.”

Harrington took the clerk to the walk-in cooler and made him lie face down on the ground, according to the police report.

“He then went head and zip-tied his hands behind his back and zip-tied his feet together and went and emptied the safe,” Chapman said.

Chapman says Harrington put a case of beer on the clerk’s back while he was on the ground to immobilize him.

The police report notes he made off with more than $7,000.

Harrington then repeated nearly the same robbery—this time, he assaulted the clerk—at the BP station blocks away on Montgomery Road in March, Chapman says.

“He struck him with a pistol in this case, leaving a gash on his forehead,” the detective explained. “He then had the clerk open up each of the registers, placed the clerk down on the ground, zip-tied his hands behind his back and tied his feet again, emptied the registers and fled the store.”

There were five robberies in total. Police say Harrington is the suspect in the robbery of another BP station on Feb. 16 and the robbery of the Dollar General on Ridge Avenue on Ridge Avenue on Feb. 19.

He is also accused of robbing the McDonald’s on East Kemper Road in Sharonville last Sunday.

Chapman says police were able to track Harrison down as a suspect because he held a firearm each time in his left hand and something he dropped out of his pocket at the Marathon.

“We were able to recover a blue rag that was left at the scene by Mr. Harrington,” Chapman said. “We eventually received a DNA hit on that blue rag that matched Mr. Harrington’s DNA profile.”

Norwood police are also looking for a burgundy van in connection with the robberies. It has Ohio plates JUB 8449.

If you see it, call the Norwood police department at (513) 458-4520.

