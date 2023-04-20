Tri-State teacher finds new way to excite students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State English teacher found a new way to get their students excited about learning and it’s all through music.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.