Trial date set for man facing perjury charge in Katelyn Markham case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trial date has been set for one of the two men arrested in the Katelyn Markham case.

Jonathan Palmerton, charged with perjury, is scheduled to appear on Aug. 8 for trial, according to Butler County court records.

He was arrested on Feb. 17 for lying to investigators, the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office said previously.

Palmerton is currently out on bond, records show.

Sometime before Palmerton’s arrest, investigators executed two search warrants on separate properties, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed.

One property is where Palmerton lived in 2011, a house on Ann Court in Fairfield. The other property is where Markham’s fiancé at the time, John Carter, lived.

Palmerton’s arrest was the first in the Markham case, but it was not the last.

A little more than a month later, on March 22, Carter was arrested on two murder charges in connection with her death, Prosecutor Gmoser announced last month.

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 13, 2011, police said at the time.

Carter reported Markham missing in August 2011.

Her remains were found nearly two years later, on April 7, 2013, in a rural, wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has never been established.

A Butler County grand jury secretly indicted Carter on two murder charges back on March 13.

The judge ordered it unsealed the day after his arrest.

Carter is being held on a $1 million bond.

New video of man arrested for perjury in Katelyn Markham case

[FOX19′s Crime Vault: Who killed Katelyn Markham?]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.