BOCYCAM: Cincinnati police officer charged with speeding, OVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows authorities stopping a Cincinnati police officer who was later charged with OVI.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Justin Shields, a CPD District 4 officer, around 1 a.m. on April 14 in Clermont County, according to court records.

The traffic citation claims Shields was going 80 mph on Interstate 275 in a 65 mph zone.

Shields can be seen telling the trooper he had “literally nothing” to drink and that he was only taking a friend home.

The citation shows Shields refused a breathalyzer at the scene.

Shields has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is April 27.

