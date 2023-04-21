Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

College roommates throw first, second no-hitters in NKU history 24 hours apart

‘It was just amazing to see.’
NKU softball friends and roommates forever linked by historic weekend
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two players on the Northern Kentucky softball team made the sort of history last weekend that’s impossible to repeat.

Lauryn Hicks is a senior and Alicia Flores a sophomore at NKU. They played together on the same travel softball team in high school, and now they’ll go down in the record books—together.

Last Friday in Detroit, pitching for the Norse, Hicks became the first softball player to throw a no-hitter in NKU Division I history.

The next day, Flores became the second.

“I just tuned everything out in the game,” Hicks recalled. “I looked up at the scoreboard and saw zeroes and said, ‘Don’t mess this up.’”

Hicks recorded 16 strikeouts. One day later, Flores recorded 13.

“That’s one of the best parts about it,” Flores said. “We’re really close. She’s someone I look up to.”

NKU head softball coach Kathryn Gleason, a University of Michigan alumna, might have though the highlight of the season was beating Michigan State earlier in the year for NKU’s first-ever Power 5 win. Not so.

“To have them do it on back-to-back days, and they’re roommates and buddies, it was just amazing to see,” Gleason said. “And we didn’t even realize they were throwing no-hitters.”

That, Gleason says, is how locked-in the girls were last weekend.

“It was just insane,” said Hicks. “I didn’t know I was throwing a no-hitter until the last batter of the seventh, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I really can’t mess this up!’”

Same with Flores: “I looked up at the scoreboard and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, there are zero hits!’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati boy arrested for killing CPS student
Teresa Poulin (right) disputes a Highland County coroner's report quoting her as saying her...
Ex-wife of suspect killed by sergeant says she never told coroner he wanted to die suicide-by-cop

Latest News

NKU Softball no-hitters
The No-No Twins
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to charge from January incident
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Reds lock down ace Hunter Greene with 6-year extension
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Kevin Newman celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo...
Reds hold sizzling Rays in check, take series opener