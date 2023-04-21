College roommates throw only no-hitters in school history on back-to-back days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two players on the Northern Kentucky softball team made the sort of history last weekend that’s impossible to repeat.

Lauryn Hicks is a senior and Alicia Flores a sophomore at NKU. They played together on the same travel softball team in high school, and now they’ll go down in the record books—together.

Last Friday in Detroit, pitching for the Norse, Hicks became the first softball player to throw a no-hitter in NKU Division I history.

The next day, Flores became the second.

“I just tuned everything out in the game,” Hicks recalled. “I looked up at the scoreboard and saw zeroes and said, ‘Don’t mess this up.’”

Hicks recorded 16 strikeouts. One day later, Flores recorded 13.

“That’s one of the best parts about it,” Flores said. “We’re really close. She’s someone I look up to.”

NKU head softball coach Kathryn Gleason, a University of Michigan alumna, might have though the highlight of the season was beating Michigan State earlier in the year for NKU’s first-ever Power 5 win. Not so.

“To have them do it on back-to-back days, and they’re roommates and buddies, it was just amazing to see,” Gleason said. “And we didn’t even realize they were throwing no-hitters.”

That, Gleason says, is how locked-in the girls were last weekend.

“It was just insane,” said Hicks. “I didn’t know I was throwing a no-hitter until the last batter of the seventh, and I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I really can’t mess this up!’”

Same with Flores: “I looked up at the scoreboard and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, there are zero hits!’”

