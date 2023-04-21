Deer Park police poke fun at themselves with donut shop grand opening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new donut shop had its grand opening Friday and no one was more excited than, you guessed it, a local police department.

Milton’s Donuts opened its fourth and newest location in Deer Park on Friday.

Among those who were first in line were Deer Park police officers.

The department shared their excitement on Facebook, saying, “No one is more excited that this day finally arrived.”

Milton’s Donuts in Deer Park is on E. Galbraith Road. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The family-owned business has three other locations: Carlisle, Middletown and West Chester.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.