Divers search Ohio River for body, vehicle in Ohio County, deputies say

Drivers searching the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RISING SUN, Ind. (WXIX) - Divers are currently searching the Ohio River after someone drove a vehicle off the roadway, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies told FOX19 NOW’s Tayler Davis that they are working on pulling a body out of the water.

Ohio and Dearborn County deputies were called to the area of Front Street around 12:15 p.m. for a car in the river after a police chase, the sheriff’s office said.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

correction: The sheriff's office is working on pulling a body out of the water. There has been no confirmation that a body has been pulled out yet.

