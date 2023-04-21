Contests
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail

By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player has been sentenced to six months in jail, according to court records.

Michael Johnson must spend 180 days in jail, Sports Illustrated reported.

The sports magazine says that the sentencing is in connection to the former defensive end not paying $96,000 in attorney fees, child support and spousal support to his wife.

Sports Illustrated reports that his wife and her attorney say Johnson has over $10 million in assets and has not paid the money he owes.

In 2017, Johnson was the Bengals’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He has not played in the NFL since 2018.

