Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player has been sentenced to six months in jail, according to court records.

Michael Johnson must spend 180 days in jail, Sports Illustrated reported.

The sports magazine says that the sentencing is in connection to the former defensive end not paying $96,000 in attorney fees, child support and spousal support to his wife.

Sports Illustrated reports that his wife and her attorney say Johnson has over $10 million in assets and has not paid the money he owes.

In 2017, Johnson was the Bengals’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He has not played in the NFL since 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.