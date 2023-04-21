Frank Marzullo among Cincinnati celebrities to compete in disco competition for charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Frank Marzullo is one of the celebrity dancers that will be competing in a disco themed competition at Music Hall this weekend.

Even though Frank is hoping to win alongside his professional dance partner, the real winners will be the students who win scholarships.

Marzullo will be one of eight celebrity contestants at the 15th annual Dancing for the Stars event happening Saturday at Music Hall. Frank and his partner Alaine Glick have been training since February for this competition.

“I said, ‘Do not blame me if we lose,’” Marzullo quipped. “I will make sure you get all of the credit for all of the hard work. But here’s the deal, it’s all about coordination and a good dance instructor plays on your strengths and so my strength is to basically cheese it up.”

The event sponsored by the Cincinnati Arts Association will support their Overture Awards. That program provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to dozens of high school students each year.

Last year, a student won a trip to Switzerland to study music.

“What’s wonderful about that competition and event is the bonding that happens between the students who come together who are all pursuing similar dreams doing the same thing,” Van Ackerman with Cincinnati Arts Association said. “And being with people like them, and I hear more about that sometimes than I hear about the cash prizes that we do.”

While dancing may not be Frank’s specialty, he says it’s important to support the arts.

“Whether it’s a musical instrument, whether it’s stage and theatre, that builds self confidence and self esteem,” Marzullo explained. “You have public speaking. I use some of that stuff today.”

If you want to attend, you can still buy tickets. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a wine and cheese tasting and meet and greet with the stars and pros. There is professional dancing and dinner at 7 p.m. with the competition starting at 8 p.m.

It’s $150 a person or there are table options available. You can find out more information here.

