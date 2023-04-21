Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

According to Keeneland, Master of the Ring went down after another horse, Foreign Relations, veered in front of him.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland race on Wednesday.

According to Keeneland, Master of the Ring went down after another horse, Foreign Relations, veered in front of him.

The five-year-old horse suffered a catastrophic injury and had to be put down.

Foreign Relations won the race but was disqualified and placed last after a stewards inquiry.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Foreign Relations’ jockey, Flavian Prat, was suspended for three days due to the incident.

Master of the Ring is the second horse to die at Keeneland this season. Earlier this month, Goin to the Show suffered an injury and was euthanized.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati teen arrested for killing CPS student
Teresa Poulin (right) disputes a Highland County coroner's report quoting her as saying her...
Ex-wife of suspect killed by sergeant says she never told coroner he wanted to die suicide-by-cop

Latest News

First Alert Video Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
College roommates throw school’s only no-hitters in history... back-to-back
College roommates throw first, second no-hitters in NKU history 24 hours apart
NKU Softball no-hitters
The No-No Twins
A preview of the Black Music Walk of Fame at The Banks in Downtown Cincinnati.
WATCH: World-famous Cincinnati skater previews exhibit at The Banks’ newest attraction
A fire in White Oak that displaced two people and their dog.
Woman loses everything in White Oak house fire