Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police investigate false report of hostage, homicide situation in Georgetown

An investigation is underway after a subject from several states away allegedly made a prank...
An investigation is underway after a subject from several states away allegedly made a prank call to police.(WCJB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A subject who lives several states away made a false report to police Thursday and planned to prank a school district as well, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Airport Rd. at 8:45 p.m. for a possible homicide with an active hostage situation, Capt. Matt Staggs said.

Brown County SWAT was on standby as police assessed the situation.

After the initial investigation, officers were able to determine that the phone call was a prank, also known as “swatting.”

According to Georgetown police, the subject who made the false report that evening also had plans to prank Georgetown schools.

The administration of the school district was notified about the possible prank.

Officers later determined that the subject calling in the pranks did not pose a credible threat to the school and lived several states away, Staggs said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and will result in criminal charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati teen arrested for killing CPS student
Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department Facebook page/file
Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’

Latest News

Large cross visible from I-65 erected on Priceville Mountain
‘Such a beautiful sight’: Cross visible from over 18 miles away raised in Priceville
Deer Park police made sure they were there Friday for the grand opening of Milton's Donuts.
Deer Park police poke fun at themselves with donut shop grand opening
First Alert Video Update
Frank's Friday Forecast Update
College roommates throw school’s only no-hitters in history... back-to-back
College roommates throw first, second no-hitters in NKU history 24 hours apart