Police investigate false report of hostage, homicide situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A subject who lives several states away made a false report to police Thursday and planned to prank a school district as well, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Airport Rd. at 8:45 p.m. for a possible homicide with an active hostage situation, Capt. Matt Staggs said.

Brown County SWAT was on standby as police assessed the situation.

After the initial investigation, officers were able to determine that the phone call was a prank, also known as “swatting.”

According to Georgetown police, the subject who made the false report that evening also had plans to prank Georgetown schools.

The administration of the school district was notified about the possible prank.

Officers later determined that the subject calling in the pranks did not pose a credible threat to the school and lived several states away, Staggs said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and will result in criminal charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.