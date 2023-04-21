Police offer free Kia steering wheel lock for Delhi Township residents

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - In an effort to limit the number of vehicle thefts, the Delhi Township Police Department is offering residents a free steering wheel lock for certain Kia owners.

Residents who own a vehicle with a Kia steel key ignition may receive a lock from the police department.

There are a few requirements for obtaining one of these locks:

People must go to the Delhi police station at 934 Neeb Rd.

People must be a resident of Delhi Township and show proof that they are a resident.

People must own a Kia motor vehicle with a steel key ignition and show proof.

Kia thefts have become an issue nationwide.

According to CNN, the company said the vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 are the most impacted after a TikTok challenge was posted in 2021.

