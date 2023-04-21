Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.(Butler County Jail)
By Ken Brown and Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A popular monster truck driver has been arrested on multiple child porn charges, according to Fairfield Township police.

Michael Wine, 61, is facing three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Butler County Jail records.

FOX19 NOW is told by police that Wine is a popular monster truck driver.

Online records show the 61-year-old was booked into the Butler County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

A monster truck fandom page says Wine started driving his own truck, “Jersey Outlaw,” in 1985. He drove “Jersey Outlaw” until 1991 before taking time off from the sport, the website reads.

Wine returned to the monster truck scene in the mid-2000s and came out of retirement in 2006 to drive “Monster Mutt,” according to the fan page.

Three years later, Wine debuted “Backwards Bob” in the Monster Jam World Finals 9 encore, the page explains. The “Backwards Bob” monster truck even got a replica die-cast toy that is sold at Walmart.

Wine drove “Backwards Bob” for the 2009 season before he “re-retired” but came back in 2022 to drive Mike Harper’s “Outlaw” for TNT Motorsports: Unfinished Business event, the website says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati teen arrested for killing CPS student
Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department Facebook page/file
Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman sentenced, dogs to be euthanized after child ‘mauled’

Latest News

Delhi Township residents with a certain Kia can now get a free steering wheel lock from Delhi...
Police offer free Kia steering wheel lock for Delhi Township residents
Jaileyana Fraley (left) and Lagena Johnson (right), performed life-saving measures on a fellow...
‘It was scary’: 2 Woodward seniors rendered first aid to fellow student shot near school
An investigation is underway after a subject from several states away allegedly made a prank...
Police investigate false report of hostage, homicide situation in Georgetown
Large cross visible from I-65 erected on Priceville Mountain
‘Such a beautiful sight’: Cross visible from over 18 miles away raised in Priceville