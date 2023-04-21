Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A popular monster truck driver has been arrested on multiple child porn charges, according to Fairfield Township police.

Michael Wine, 61, is facing three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to Butler County Jail records.

FOX19 NOW is told by police that Wine is a popular monster truck driver.

Online records show the 61-year-old was booked into the Butler County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

A monster truck fandom page says Wine started driving his own truck, “Jersey Outlaw,” in 1985. He drove “Jersey Outlaw” until 1991 before taking time off from the sport, the website reads.

Wine returned to the monster truck scene in the mid-2000s and came out of retirement in 2006 to drive “Monster Mutt,” according to the fan page.

Three years later, Wine debuted “Backwards Bob” in the Monster Jam World Finals 9 encore, the page explains. The “Backwards Bob” monster truck even got a replica die-cast toy that is sold at Walmart.

Wine drove “Backwards Bob” for the 2009 season before he “re-retired” but came back in 2022 to drive Mike Harper’s “Outlaw” for TNT Motorsports: Unfinished Business event, the website says.

