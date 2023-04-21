The Price of Protection: Looking at school districts with unique circumstances to cover cost of student resource officers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cost to protect students in schools varies across the Tri-State. Some school districts do not pay a dime, and others pay thousands.

FOX19 NOW Investigates pulled the contracts for school resource officers from 76 different Tri-State school districts and compared the costs.

Ken Brown takes a look at some schools that do not pay thanks to some unique circumstances, such as Kenton County Schools and Forest Hills School District.

