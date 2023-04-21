Contests
The Price of Protection: Looking at school districts with unique circumstances to cover cost of student resource officers

A look at school districts with unique circumstances to cover cost of SRO's
By Ken Brown
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cost to protect students in schools varies across the Tri-State. Some school districts do not pay a dime, and others pay thousands.

FOX19 NOW Investigates pulled the contracts for school resource officers from 76 different Tri-State school districts and compared the costs.

Ken Brown takes a look at some schools that do not pay thanks to some unique circumstances, such as Kenton County Schools and Forest Hills School District.

Watch the video attached to this story.

The Price of Protection Stories
Price of Protection: NKY school district, town work together to provide free school resource officers
Price of Protection: What Middletown City Schools pays annually for resource officers
Price of Protection: Which school pays the highest cost per resource officer in the Tri-State
Price of Protection: A look at Tri-State schools’ safety budgets

