The road to becoming a U.S. citizen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cheviot School hosted a U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony Friday morning for over 50 new U.S. citizens.

Students played a role in the ceremony by welcoming guests in their native language, leading the Pledge of Allegiance and performing songs like “America the Beautiful,” Cincinnati Public Schools said.

FOX19′s Jason Maxwell attended the ceremony. Find out more by watching the video attached.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.