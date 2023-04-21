Scattered showers and storms before a chilly weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isolated to widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Friday midday and early afternoon ahead of a cold front that is moving through the region. Late morning high temperatures will be in the mid 60s but in the afternoon more showers and a few storms move into the tri-state.

A MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather exists for areas east of I-71 as a few storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. We expect most of these storms to remain sub-severe; but have a way to receive alerts - including the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

Moderate to even locally heavy rain will be in the tri-state Friday night into Saturday morning, dumping anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall in the tri-state. This may lead to ponding roadways and some disruptions for anyone traveling on Saturday morning. Lingering lighter showers will be expected for Saturday morning into the early afternoon before cooler and drier air moves in.

Saturday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s with lows falling back in the 30s.

We’re monitoring a few mornings with threats of frost for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows in the mid 30s. A few local spots may see freezing conditions on these dates!

Sunday is the chilliest day of the extended forecast with highs in the low 50s. Mild conditions are expected next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s ahead of late-week rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.