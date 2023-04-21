Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Vehicle with body inside pulled out of Ohio River, deputies say

Car pulled from the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana
By Tayler Davis
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RISING SUN, Ind. (WXIX) - Crews pulled a vehicle and a body out of the Ohio River Friday afternoon, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies from Ohio and Dearborn County were dispatched to the area of Front Street around 12:15 p.m. after someone drove a vehicle off the roadway and into the river during a police chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews pulled the vehicle out of the water around 4:30 p.m.

The coroner was also at the scene.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department Facebook page/file
Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?
A male juvenile is dead in an overnight shooting in Cincinnati, according to the Hamilton...
Police: 15-year-old Cincinnati teen arrested for killing CPS student
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

Forest Hill Schools are one of the few districts with special circumstances when it comes to...
The Price of Protection: Looking at school districts with unique circumstances to cover cost of student resource officers
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Frank Marzullo among Cincinnati celebrities to dance in disco competition for charity
Frank Marzullo among Cincinnati celebrities to dance in disco competition for charity