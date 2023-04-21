Vehicle with body inside pulled out of Ohio River, deputies say

RISING SUN, Ind. (WXIX) - Crews pulled a vehicle and a body out of the Ohio River Friday afternoon, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies from Ohio and Dearborn County were dispatched to the area of Front Street around 12:15 p.m. after someone drove a vehicle off the roadway and into the river during a police chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Crews pulled the vehicle out of the water around 4:30 p.m.

The coroner was also at the scene.

