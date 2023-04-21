Vehicle with body inside pulled out of Ohio River, deputies say
RISING SUN, Ind. (WXIX) - Crews pulled a vehicle and a body out of the Ohio River Friday afternoon, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Deputies from Ohio and Dearborn County were dispatched to the area of Front Street around 12:15 p.m. after someone drove a vehicle off the roadway and into the river during a police chase, the sheriff’s office said.
Crews pulled the vehicle out of the water around 4:30 p.m.
The coroner was also at the scene.
FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information is available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.