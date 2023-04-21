Contests
Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot

A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said. (Source: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A Vietnam War veteran was struck and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Indiana on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened in the parking lot of the Meijer on the city’s northeast side around 1:30 p.m.

A family member identified the victim as 76-year-old Robert Harter.

Witness Dawn Harper told WPTA that Harter was riding on an electric scooter and loading groceries into his vehicle when he was struck by an SUV.

Harper said the man and the scooter were stuck underneath the SUV and then dragged. She said she saw the SUV hit a total of six cars, a cart corral, Harter and his scooter.

Police said Harter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betty George, Harter’s niece, arrived at the scene to collect his belongings. She told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.

Police said they believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem that resulted in the crash. However, the final cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

