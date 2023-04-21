WATCH: World-famous Cincinnati skater previews exhibit at The Banks’ newest attraction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special local musician gave Cincinnati a preview of one of the main attractions at the Black Music Walk of Fame, set to open in July.

Dylan Moreton is a professional roller skater from Price Hill who’s worked with Pink, Usher and Disney.

“It’s been pretty, pretty amazing, the last couple months,” he said.

On Friday, Moreton is off to South Korea to film a music video. On Thursday, he offered a taste of what’s to come at The Banks.

Moreton was tasked with creating a performance for the community. He decided to involve the entire community in it, bringing Tri-State skaters together. And he put it on in just two days.

“Man Cincinnati has so many different styles within itself—you can see skating from Cali, you can see skating from Florida, skating from the East Coast, skating from around the world involved here, and all different kind of people different backgrounds, different colors, different races, and it just really shows you the beauty of having roller skating and putting everybody into one communal space and seeing what kind of magic we can create,” he said.

The performance was part of a filming session for the “takeover,” which will be a future attraction at the site where all screens will be taken over for a dance party.

Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President and Black Music Walk of Fame founder Alicia Reece says the outdoor interactive attraction will share the stories of local Black artists and musicians.

“You’ll be able to perform with Penny Ford, Bootsy Collins,” she said. “You’ll be able to make beats, we have a beat machine.”

Reece says roller skating played an important role in Black history.

“You know, back in the day, a lot of Black musicians couldn’t put the music out there, but the roller rinks did, so that’s how they got recognized,” said roller skater Jeff Hedges.

“They couldn’t go to the stadium. They couldn’t go to the nice facilities. So they had to break their songs in at the skating rink,” Reece said. “They did concerts at the skating rink. I grew up skating to concerts inside the skating rink, and many of the skaters determined if the song was a hit or if it wasn’t a hit.”

The ribbon will be cut on the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame on July 22.

