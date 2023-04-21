Woman loses everything in White Oak house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family in White Oak is struggling to find their footing after a fire destroyed everything they owned.

Bobbie Williams is grateful to be alive after the fire tore through the home they were renting on Palm Hill Lane early Monday morning.

Williams, her boyfriend and her dog made it out, but the blaze destroyed everything in its path and sent her boyfriend to the hospital with third-degree burns.

“It’s kind of day-by-day right now,” Williams said Thursday. “Just trying to move one step at a time.”

Williams says it started after her live-in boyfriend, Kevin, lit a fire in the fireplace.

“It was a little after 4 a.m. I think, and it was cold,” she said. “So, Kevin was in there starting a fire, and something, somehow, I was in my room, and his pant leg caught on fire.”

Williams says the fire accelerated quickly.

“There was a little bit of gas in a tank for the lawnmower in the kitchen, and when he came in there flailing, he kicked the can of gasoline, and he was engulfed in flames,” she said.

Williams says she was able to put Kevin out and grab her dog and cell phone before bolting out the door. She says the fire spread and raged on for half-an-hour before crews arrived. Kevin suffered burns on his face, legs and hands.

“It’s nothing compared to the fact that Kevin is ok, and I’m ok, and we all got out alright,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot together, so this is just something else to strengthen what we’ve got.”

It’s tough going for Williams now, knowing everything the couple worked for the last three years they lived in the home is gone, including $1,300 she saved from a recent job.

“It was very surreal,” she said. “It’s going to be kind of a struggle trying to get everything back to normal.”

Williams is a domestic abuse survivor following a 20-year relationship with her previous partner.

“Just being able to get out of that and starting to build my life to where I’m not constantly on eggshells every day, was something I was really enjoying,” she said. “This has kind of thrown a wrench in things.”

Now she’s doing what she can to stay positive.

She says she’s currently receiving help from the Red Cross and has a place to stay for the next three weeks, but not having renter’s insurance has forced her to set up an online fundraiser on her own behalf.

