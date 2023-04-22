Chilly conditions for the next few days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lingering lighter showers will be expected for Saturday - especially during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s with lows falling back in the 30s.

We’re monitoring a few mornings with threats of frost for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings with lows dropping to around freezing.

Sunday is the chilliest day of the extended forecast with highs in the low 50s. There is the chance of a few afternoon sprinkles.

Mild conditions are expected next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s ahead of late-week rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.