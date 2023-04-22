Cincinnati-area pharmacy offers discounted insulin program amid national cost crisis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sign outside Super Pharmacy in Springfield Township offers a lifeline for countless residents dealing with the high price of medications they need just to stay alive.

Super Pharmacy has partnered with a national pharmaceutical company to provide diabetic patients with a three-month supply of insulin for free. After that, the pharmacy offers low-cost plans so patients can have consistent access to the drug.

“We go to the extreme lengths to look for any potential coupons out there that would reduce the costs for most people,” said pharmacist Abdul Koroma. “We can see a lot of people do struggle with affording their medications when it comes to insulin.”

The deal is a sign of the times as much as anything—a signal of what some have described as a national crisis of unaffordability when it comes to insulin and other diabetes supplies.

“You have to understand that it’s the insulin, and it’s also the monitor, and some other things,” U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman said. “It’s very expensive.”

An NBC News report from last December chronicles the dangerous consequences of high insulin costs, including insulin rationing. The report cites studies showing average insulin prices for Americans ($98.70 for one vial) are several times more expensive than in other developed countries.

A 2018 study the British Medical Association estimated the cost to produce one vial of insulin at between $2.28 and $6.16. The same year, the National Institutes of Health found insulin-dependent Americans spend on average $3,490 on insulin annually.

“We see some people have a co-pay of up to $500,” said Karim Maharem, pharmacist at Super Pharmacy.

Landsman, a freshman Democrat from Cincinnati, is leading the charge in Congress to bring down the cost of insulin. He and 12 Democratic co-sponsors introduced HR 1578, the Making Insulin Affordable for All Children Act, in March.

The bill would ensure those 26 and younger who are covered by private insurance or Medicaid would pay no more than $35 per month for their insulin products. No movement on it has been made since it was referred to committee, however, and without a CBO score, it’s unclear how much the measure would cost.

Landsman is hoping to build upon a $35 cap for out-of-pocket monthly insulin costs already in effect for seniors on Medicaid. That cap took effect on Jan. 1 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022.

Lawmakers tried to include a broader insulin cap for everyone on private insurance in the IRA, but the effort got hung up in the legislative process of budget reconciliation. Opponents warned price controls would lead to shortages. The cap failed to advance out of the Senate.

Republicans who voted against it, including former Sen. Rob Portman as well as Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, said they favored instead targeted subsidies, totaling more than $3 billion, to those making up to 350 percent of the poverty line.

Hoping to draw attention to the issue, Landsman hosted a 12-year-old Cincinnati boy with type-1 diabetes named Isaiah Gentry at the State of the Union in February. Landsman highlighted that Isaiah’s mother chose to take a lower paying job to ensure his insulin and medical care are covered by Medicaid.

“The ridiculous cost of insulin has weighed heavily on the family,” Landsman said at the time. “If the cost of insulin and diabetes care wasn’t so high, [Isaiah’s mother] would be able to continue in her career and provide a stable financial footing for the family’s future.”

Super Pharmacy’s offering shows a tantalizing sliver of what that promise might look like.

Koroma and Karim Maharem opened the pharmacy two months ago. They say their desire to help patients manage their diabetes and afford the rising cost of supplies led them to partner with Novadex, a national supplier.

“The coupon includes brand names and generic, some of the fast-acting ones that patients take three times a day with their meals,” Maharem said. “After that, they pay between as low as ten dollars, up to $99. And that covers up to roughly six months of supply.”

The service is available to all patients, including those who don’t have insurance. The only requirement is that the patient has a prescription from a licensed medical professional.

Diabetic supplies like meters and test strips are also provided for free.

“Just a way of telling people that we really do care, and we have concerns,” Koroma said.

Landsman shares those concerns, and he says he’s doing everything he can to move his legislation forward.

“In Ohio, you’re talking about tens of thousands of young people. It’s a lot of families whose lives would be forever improved,” he said. “At the end of the day we need to put children and families first.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.