Coney Island hosts annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids benefiting Children’s Hospital

Walkers participate in the annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids at Coney Island Saturday.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The largest annual fundraiser for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital took place at Coney Island Saturday.

Cincinnati Walks for Kids started in 2005 as a way for families and supporters to give back to the medical center.

Walkers who raised $50 received a lollipop sign that was placed on the route stating why they chose to be a part of the community.

Those who raised $125 were entered to win up to five tickets to Coney Island, which can be used this season.

Cincinnati Children’s raised over $500,000 from the event.

After the walk, participants played games, ate food, and even went out on paddle boats.

