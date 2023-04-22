Coney Island hosts annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids benefiting Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The largest annual fundraiser for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital took place at Coney Island Saturday.

Cincinnati Walks for Kids started in 2005 as a way for families and supporters to give back to the medical center.

Walkers who raised $50 received a lollipop sign that was placed on the route stating why they chose to be a part of the community.

Those who raised $125 were entered to win up to five tickets to Coney Island, which can be used this season.

Cincinnati Children’s raised over $500,000 from the event.

After the walk, participants played games, ate food, and even went out on paddle boats.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.