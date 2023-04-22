Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using

About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening...
About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly during use.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of millions of sledgehammers that have been sold nationwide.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 2.2 million DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly while being used.

The safety commission reports that the sledgehammers are made by Stanley Black and Decker and sold under the DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman brand names.

Officials said the company has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer heads detaching, including a couple of instances where people suffered injuries to their head and face.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14 to 36 inches in length.

The DeWalt and Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black while the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black.

Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle.

The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

According to the recall, 25 various models are impacted.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold at hardware stores nationwide and online from November 2013 through November 2022 for $18 to $26.

Stanley Black & Decker can also be contacted at 855-418-3032.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat
A juvenile was taken into police custody on a weapons charge Saturday evening at Kings Island....
Kings Island implements chaperone policy starting this weekend
A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Photo: Cincinnati Fire Department Facebook page/file
Entire Cincinnati-area under Red Flag Warning. What is it?

Latest News

After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Police: Suspect in standoff near Mall of America arrested
Insulin
Cincinnati-area pharmacy offers discounted insulin program amid national cost crisis
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry