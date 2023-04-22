Contests
Volunteers clean up Winton Woods for “Protect Your Wild” event on Earth Day

Volunteers with Great Parks of Hamilton County help cleanup Winton Woods on Earth Day.
Volunteers with Great Parks of Hamilton County help cleanup Winton Woods on Earth Day.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Volunteers with Great Parks of Hamilton County helped remove garbage and recyclables at Winton Woods on Earth Day Saturday as a part of the new “Protect Your Wild” event.

The event, previously known as the Winton Woods Cleanup, consisted of hundreds of volunteers helping make a difference in the environment by removing aluminum cans, fast food bags, paper cups, chip wrappers, and maybe even spare tires, Peter Osborne with Great Parks of Hamilton County said.

After the cleanup, Great Parks will celebrate Earth Day by providing educational booths, food trucks, live entertainment, games, and more.

The Earth Day celebration will continue until 3 p.m.

