City of Florence hosts Spring Clean Up program this week

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Florence Public Services’ annual spring cleanup begins Monday.

Florence residents with proof of residency can dispose of unwanted debris at the Public Services Maintenance Facility at 7850 Tanners Lane.

The clean-up begins Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30.

Shred-it will provide secure shredding of confidential papers, and Tri State Escrap will accept electronic devices that are no longer wanted.

The following items will not be accepted at Spring Clean Up:

Tires

Non-rechargeable batteries

Oil

Any liquid form of paint

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Pesticides

Fungicides

Other hazardous waste

Drop-off hours are:

Monday - Friday - 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.