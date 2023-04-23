Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

City of Florence hosts Spring Clean Up program this week

Spring cleaning? Here’s how to recycle your electronics.
Computer and electronic equipment are among the items accepted at the City of Florence's annual Spring Clean Up program.(tcw-woio)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Florence Public Services’ annual spring cleanup begins Monday.

Florence residents with proof of residency can dispose of unwanted debris at the Public Services Maintenance Facility at 7850 Tanners Lane.

The clean-up begins Monday, April 24 through Sunday, April 30.

Shred-it will provide secure shredding of confidential papers, and Tri State Escrap will accept electronic devices that are no longer wanted.

The following items will not be accepted at Spring Clean Up:

  • Tires
  • Non-rechargeable batteries
  • Oil
  • Any liquid form of paint
  • Antifreeze
  • Insecticides
  • Pesticides
  • Fungicides
  • Other hazardous waste

Drop-off hours are:

Monday - Friday - 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the City of Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat

Latest News

Middletown Police and Ohio LandSAR Search and Rescue conducted a search for Dakota McKinney...
Crews search for Middletown man missing since March
Firefighters climbed the stairs of Great American Ballpark in their in an effort to fight...
More than 500 climbers participate in annual ‘Fight for Air Climb’ at Great American Ballpark
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred at a Middletown home Sunday morning,...
One person hospitalized following house fire in Middletown, firefighters say