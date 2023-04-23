Crews search for Middletown man missing more than a month

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Division of Police is working with a search team to locate a man whose family says has been missing for more than a month.

Ohio Land Search and Rescue officials say they joined efforts with Middletown Police Saturday in a daylong search for 24-year-old Dakota McKinney that began at 9:00 a.m. Saturday until about 8:30 p.m.

According to a Facebook Messenger post to FOX19 from McKinney’s aunt, Melissa Alfrey, he was last seen on or around March 14 at a Pilot Travel Center in Franklin, Ohio.

A family member believes that Dakota McKinney was last seen at Pilot Travel Center in Franklin in March. (WXIX)

McKinney is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Middletown Police.

Police say McKinney is five foot seven inches, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black jeans, and a black ballcap with a red “H.”

If you have seen Dakota McKinney or know where he is, call Middletown Division of Police or instant message their Facebook page. (Middletown Police Division)

Alfrey believes that he may look different than he appears in the photo provided to Middletown Police.

“He may not look like himself,” she said. “He’s without his glasses, might have a longer beard than the picture and he’s lost a lot of weight, so he’s skinnier than the picture.

If anyone has seen McKinney or has information on his whereabouts, call Det. Kirby at 513-425-7736 or the Middletown Police Division at 513-425-7700 and choose option 0.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.