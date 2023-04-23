Crews search for Middletown man missing since March

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Division of Police is working with a search team to locate a man who has been missing since late March.

Ohio LandSAR Search and Rescue officials say they joined efforts with Middletown Police Saturday in a daylong search for 24-year-old Dakota McKinney that began at 9:00 a.m. Saturday until about 8:30 p.m.

McKinney went missing on March 29, a spokesperson from Ohio LandSAR said. They also said his brother found his car parked behind a Waffle House on SR-123 in Franklin between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on April 2.

McKinney is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Middletown Police.

Police say McKinney is five foot seven inches and weighs 150 pounds.

The missing person’s report says he was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black jeans, and a black ballcap with a red “H.”

If you have seen Dakota McKinney or know where he is, call Middletown Division of Police or instant message their Facebook page. (Middletown Police Division)

If anyone has seen McKinney or has information on his whereabouts, call Det. Kirby at 513-425-7736 or the Middletown Police Division at 513-425-7700 and choose option 0.

