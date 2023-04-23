Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Crews search for Middletown man missing since March

Middletown Police and Ohio LandSAR Search and Rescue conducted a search for Dakota McKinney...
Middletown Police and Ohio LandSAR Search and Rescue conducted a search for Dakota McKinney Saturday. He is still missing.(Middletown Police Division)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Division of Police is working with a search team to locate a man who has been missing since late March.

Ohio LandSAR Search and Rescue officials say they joined efforts with Middletown Police Saturday in a daylong search for 24-year-old Dakota McKinney that began at 9:00 a.m. Saturday until about 8:30 p.m.

McKinney went missing on March 29, a spokesperson from Ohio LandSAR said. They also said his brother found his car parked behind a Waffle House on SR-123 in Franklin between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on April 2.

McKinney is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Middletown Police.

Police say McKinney is five foot seven inches and weighs 150 pounds.

The missing person’s report says he was last seen wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black jeans, and a black ballcap with a red “H.”

If you have seen Dakota McKinney or know where he is, call Middletown Division of Police or...
If you have seen Dakota McKinney or know where he is, call Middletown Division of Police or instant message their Facebook page.(Middletown Police Division)

If anyone has seen McKinney or has information on his whereabouts, call Det. Kirby at 513-425-7736 or the Middletown Police Division at 513-425-7700 and choose option 0.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat

Latest News

Firefighters climbed the stairs of Great American Ballpark in their in an effort to fight...
More than 500 climbers participate in annual ‘Fight for Air Climb’ at Great American Ballpark
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred at a Middletown home Sunday morning,...
One person hospitalized following house fire in Middletown, firefighters say
Morgan A. Owens: Spring essentials, Dancing for the Stars
Morgan A. Owens: Spring essentials, Dancing for the Stars