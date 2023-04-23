Frosty mornings and chilly days ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will start off frosty but with some sunshine. However, clouds quickly build into the Ohio Valley and limit high temperatures to only reach the lower 50s. We can’t rule out a few afternoon sprinkles, but this will not be disruptive or really warrant an umbrella - but any raindrops that reach the surface will be cold!

Frosty mornings are expected on Monday and Tuesday morning with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Again, there is the potential for freezing conditions, though this won’t be widespread. Monday will feature more sunshine during the day though highs will only be in the mid 50s. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun but the thermometer will finally top off in the low 60s.

We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers for northern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but this will once again not be disruptive.

Wednesday and Thursday will have chilly mornings in the mid-to-upper 30s with patchy frost possible and partly cloudy skies during the day with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Isolated showers return on Friday afternoon and become more widespread on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be back in the 40s but afternoon highs will remain in the 60s. Unsettled and cooler than normal temperatures are expected to linger into early next week.

The first week of May will start off on a cool note as below-normal temperatures are expected, though it looks like there will be light amounts of precipitation through the following week in the tri-state.

Though it’s going to remain chilly, we are not expecting any active weather in the next couple of weeks!

