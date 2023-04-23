Kings Island’s new chaperone policy began Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island implemented a chaperone policy that began this weekend.

The new policy, which says that all guests 15 years old and younger are now required to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 if they are at the park past 4 p.m. went into effect Saturday.

Some season pass holders have mixed feelings about the new policy’s restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s fair for all of the kids, but since we bought the season passes with the food pass and the drink pass, with them having to leave early, I think they should at least extend maybe the park hours to 6 p.m. and then maybe do something with the food and drink pass so the kids can at least get their money’s worth while they’re there,” said Gretta Palma, who is a season pass holder.

Palma said she has been a season pass holder at Kings Island for many years and she brings her grandkids, who now fall under the age group of the new policy.

She says she read on Kings Island’s website that they would recommend that kids 18 and younger be accompanied by an adult.

“I mean, that’s fair, but then again, it’s not, so I think overall, safety is the main thing,” Palma added.

Officials say that there has been an increasing number of incidents involving “unruly” and “inappropriate behavior” over the past two years, not only at Kings Island but at other entertainment parks as well.

The latest incident occurred on April 15 when a teenager allegedly brought a gun to the park on its first opening day of the season.

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old and younger will be required to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

One chaperone may accompany up to 10 guests that are 15 years old or younger per day. If these guests are found inside the park after 4 p.m. without a chaperone, they could be forced to leave.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” park officials wrote.

Two park-goers say the new policy is a sad reality and a “shame.”

“I mean, it was just a friendly atmosphere,” Tom Clarkson said of what Kings Island used to be like. “I mean, everybody got along. I mean, you didn’t have to worry about anything, but everything changed in the last several years.”

Kathryn Grosse Lehman is a grandmother to more than 20 grandkids. She says chaperones are more than needed when dealing with kids and teens.

“It makes me sad that there are so many young people that are lost and have lost their way,” said Grosse Lehman. “I think the world could use the Lord and more grandmas.”

