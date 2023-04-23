Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kings Island’s new chaperone policy began Saturday

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old and younger are permitted to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Kendall Hyde and Morgan Parrish
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island implemented a chaperone policy that began this weekend.

The new policy, which says that all guests 15 years old and younger are now required to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 if they are at the park past 4 p.m. went into effect Saturday.

Some season pass holders have mixed feelings about the new policy’s restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s fair for all of the kids, but since we bought the season passes with the food pass and the drink pass, with them having to leave early, I think they should at least extend maybe the park hours to 6 p.m. and then maybe do something with the food and drink pass so the kids can at least get their money’s worth while they’re there,” said Gretta Palma, who is a season pass holder.

Palma said she has been a season pass holder at Kings Island for many years and she brings her grandkids, who now fall under the age group of the new policy.

She says she read on Kings Island’s website that they would recommend that kids 18 and younger be accompanied by an adult.

“I mean, that’s fair, but then again, it’s not, so I think overall, safety is the main thing,” Palma added.

Officials say that there has been an increasing number of incidents involving “unruly” and “inappropriate behavior” over the past two years, not only at Kings Island but at other entertainment parks as well.

The latest incident occurred on April 15 when a teenager allegedly brought a gun to the park on its first opening day of the season.

MORE: “Police: At least 1 stabbed at Kings Island Camp Cedar” | “Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night”

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old and younger will be required to have a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

One chaperone may accompany up to 10 guests that are 15 years old or younger per day. If these guests are found inside the park after 4 p.m. without a chaperone, they could be forced to leave.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” park officials wrote.

Two park-goers say the new policy is a sad reality and a “shame.”

“I mean, it was just a friendly atmosphere,” Tom Clarkson said of what Kings Island used to be like. “I mean, everybody got along. I mean, you didn’t have to worry about anything, but everything changed in the last several years.”

Kathryn Grosse Lehman is a grandmother to more than 20 grandkids. She says chaperones are more than needed when dealing with kids and teens.

“It makes me sad that there are so many young people that are lost and have lost their way,” said Grosse Lehman. “I think the world could use the Lord and more grandmas.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source tells FOX19 NOW that Michael Wine, 61, is a popular monster truck driver.
Popular monster truck driver arrested on child porn charges, police say
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael...
Former Bengals player sentenced to 6 months in jail
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
BODY CAM: Cincinnati police officer pulled over, charged with OVI
Hamilton Township Police evacuated Mainesville Kroger on State Route 48 after a call about a...
Local Kroger reopened after morning bomb threat

Latest News

National Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2023
Middletown Police and Ohio LandSAR conducted a search for Dakota McKinney Saturday. He is still...
Crews search for Middletown man missing more than a month
Frank Marzullo among Cincinnati celebrities to dance in disco competition for charity
Frank Marzullo among Cincinnati celebrities to dance in disco competition for charity
Walkers participate in the annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids at Coney Island Saturday.
Coney Island hosts annual Cincinnati Walks for Kids benefiting Children’s Hospital