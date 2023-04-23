Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead, and another is in custody after a shooting happened in Florence Saturday night, according to Florence police.

Officers say they were called to Winthrop Circle around 9:30 p.m. for an active fight and shots fired.

Once they got there, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, police said.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with some people on Wintergreen Court that led to shots being fired.

Officers say they saw Wayne Haggard, 38, with a pistol.

Haggard told police that he shot the victim, police said.

Officers then arrested Haggard.

Police say they are considering this a murder investigation.

This is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing, officers said.

Officers have not identified the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (859) 647-5420.

