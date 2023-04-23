Contests
More than 500 climbers participate in annual ‘Fight for Air Climb’ at Great American Ballpark

By Drew Amman
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 500 climbers, including first responders, participated in the annual “Fight for Air Climb” at Great American Ballpark Saturday.

Runners, walkers, and firefighters climbed the stadium stairs to raise money for the fight against lung disease, lung cancer, and COVID-19.

So far, the American Lung Association raised over $112,000 with a goal of $163,000.

This is the nineteenth year that the Cincinnati chapter of the American Lung Association has been hosting the climb and the third year that they have been hosting it at the ballpark, according to the Development Manager of the association, Amber Smith.

It started with the power hour, where participants climbed the stadium in one hour as many times as possible.

In between that climb and the stadium climb, which is about 843 steps, firefighters and law enforcement made their way up and down the stadium’s Upper Bowl. The upper bowl is 1,250 steps.

Organizers say firefighters climbed the upper bowl in full gear. The weight of the gear is about 50 to 70 pounds, making it harder to climb up and down the steps.

“I would say the first five minutes is rough adjusting and adapting to the weight of the gear and your lack of mobility, but once you get moving, it kind of just becomes part of you, and you just keep rolling,” Katie Lacasto with the Delhi Township Fire Department said.

