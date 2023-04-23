National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s a day that offers responsible options for people to dispose of their prescription drugs.

The day also serves as a way to spread awareness when it comes to the potential for abuse of prescription medications.

To find a location where you can safely get rid of prescription medications, click here.

